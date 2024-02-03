Houthi group says it targeted southern Israel with ballistic missiles

The Yemeni Houthi group said Friday it carried out a military operation against targets in southern Israel with ballistic missiles.

The group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said the attack that targeted specific targets in Eilat was in support of the Palestinian people who are experiencing Israeli "aggression and blockade."

He vowed to continue attacks against Israeli targets until the group forces Tel Aviv into "ending the aggression and lifting the blockade on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."

The Israeli army announced earlier that it intercepted a surface-to-surface missile with its air defense Arrow platform in the Red Sea that was fired toward Israeli territory

Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi said Wednesday that US and UK airstrikes have no effect on the group's military capabilities and vowed to continue attacks on Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea until Tel Aviv ends the war against Gaza.

In solidarity with people in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis target shipping vessels in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies, or transporting goods to and from Israel.

Israel has been attacking the besieged enclave since Oct. 7, with arms support from the US and other Western countries.

Since Jan. 12, a coalition led by the US has conducted airstrikes in various parts of Yemen targeting "Houthi locations" in response to attacks in the Red Sea.







