UN humanitarian office voices 'fear' of possible expansion of Israeli offensive to Rafah

The UN humanitarian office on Friday voiced "fear" of possible expansion of the ongoing Israeli military offensive to Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

"We fear that could (be) worse for the people," Jens Laerke spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told a briefing in Geneva, while responding to Anadolu's question.

Rafah is currently hosting over half of the Gaza population that has been displaced by the war and it is also the main route of humanitarian assistance for the 2.2 million in dire need.

"History gives us that cause of concern," Laerke said, adding: "Without a doubt, we fear for those displaced Gazans (in Rafah)."

On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on X that Israeli forces in Gaza will "continue to Rafah."

"The Khan Yunis Brigade of the Hamas organization is disbanded, we will complete the mission there and continue to Rafah," Gallant said.

Israel has killed more than 27,000 people in the Gaza Strip in response to the Oct. 7 cross-border offensive by Hamas, which took the lives of 1,200 people and took 240 as hostages. The military onslaught has caused mass displacement and destruction and created conditions for famine.









