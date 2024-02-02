112 Palestinians killed in Gaza in last 24 hours, death toll climbs to 27,131

At least 112 Palestinians were killed and 148 others were injured in the last 24 hours as Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, the territory's Health Ministry said on Friday.

"The Israeli occupation committed 13 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 112 martyrs and 148 injured during the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the statement said.

Flouting the International Court of Justice's provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on the Gaza Strip where at least 27,131 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 66,287 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.













