Israel so far able to destroy few kilometers of tunnels in Gaza Strip, claims Army Radio

Israel has so far been able to destroy a few kilometers of tunnels in the Gaza Strip allegedly dug by Palestinian group Hamas with seawater, Israel's Army Radio said on Wednesday.

''In the northern Gaza Strip, the (Atlantis) system has been partially successful, especially in tunnels close to the sea,'' Army Radio said.

"The army found it difficult to flow water under high pressure through the pipes," as these tunnels are far from the sea, it added.

The radio noted that "in the central Gaza Strip, there was a limited attempt to activate the system, but it completely failed."

"In Khan Younis, the army did not attempt to activate the system at all because it was operating in the eastern areas," according to the radio.

The army said on Tuesday that it developed several tools to pump water at high speed into tunnels, as part of the diverse means available to deal with them.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 26,751 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 65,636 others, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.





