Iran warns of decisive response against any attack on its territories, interests

Iran vowed to decisively respond to any attack that targets its territories or interests, following Washington's threats to respond to the deadly attack on a US base near the Jordanian-Syrian border.

A statement, issued by Iran's permanent mission to the UN, warned that Tehran would respond decisively to any attack on its territory, its interests, or Iranian nationals outside its borders, the official Iranian IRNA agency reported on Wednesday.

It also denied reports about the US sending messages to Iran via mediators in the past two days.

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he is not seeking to expand the conflict in the Middle East as he prepares to respond to a suicide drone attack that killed three American troops in Jordan last weekend.

A Pentagon spokesperson, however, said earlier Monday Iran is responsible for a recent drone attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan near the Syrian border.

On Monday, Iran dismissed claims of its involvement in the killing of US soldiers in the border region between Syria and Jordan, saying it "does not interfere" in the decisions of regional groups.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said "resistance groups" in the West Asian region "do not take orders" from Tehran for their actions.

Sunday's suicide drone attack killed three American troops and injured at least 34 others at Tower 22, a remote military installation in Jordan near the Syrian and Iraqi borders. An umbrella group of Iranian-backed militias calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility.





