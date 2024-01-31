28 Palestinians arrested in West Bank, brings tally to 6,420 since Oct. 7

The Israeli army on Wednesday detained 28 more Palestinians in various areas of the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to a statement.

A joint statement issued by the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said the new arrests brought the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since Oct. 7 to 6,420.

During the Israeli arrest campaigns, soldiers also beat, abused Palestinians, and conducted field interrogations, in addition to damaging their homes and other properties, the statement noted.

In their annual report, both groups said the total Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails at the end of December 2023 stood at 8,800, including 80 women.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since the fighting broke out in Gaza on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 380 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7, with over 4,000 others injured.









