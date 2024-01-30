Israeli army accused of targeting patients, medical staff at Khan Younis hospital in Gaza

Gaza's Health Ministry has accused the Israeli army of targeting patients and medical staff at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis city in southern Gaza.

"The Israeli occupation army is tightening up its siege of the hospital for the second week in a row," ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Israeli forces are targeting 150 medical staff, 450 patients and 3,000 displaced people at the complex," he warned.

The ministry warned that food supplies are running out at the hospital amid an Israeli siege on the complex.

"Electric generators will stop within two days due to fuel shortage," al-Qudra warned.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 26,751 Palestinians and injuring 65,636. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.





