Israeli airstrike on home in Gaza City kills 20

Israeli forces killed several Palestinians in multiple attacks across the besieged Gaza Strip, including 20 people, the majority of whom were women and children, in an overnight airstrike on a home in Gaza City, local media reported.

Israeli forces killed 20 Palestinians, including women and children, during an air raid on a Mdoukh family residence in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Israeli warplanes also hit a home in Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, killing and injuring several people, the news agency said, adding that artillery from Israeli forces continued to pound areas around the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis city in the south of the enclave.

Another Israeli airstrike was reported in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries, the media outlet reported.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 26,637 Palestinians and injuring 65,387. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.























