Israeli strikes in Syria kill 7, including pro-Iran fighters: monitor

Israeli strikes in Syria on Monday killed seven people, including pro-Iran fighters, a war monitor said, in the latest such attack in the country against groups loyal to Tehran.

"Israeli strikes targeted a base belonging to Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guards, killing seven people" including pro-Iran fighters, said Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Two of those killed were Syrian, including a security escort to an Iranian officer, he said, adding it was unclear whether civilians were among the dead in the attack, which struck Sayyida Zeinab, south of Damascus.

The Syrian defence ministry also reported an "air attack" which it blamed on Israel. It said strikes around 1:00 pm (1000 GMT) targeted multiple locations south of Damascus.

It said in the statement, posted on social media, that "a number of Iranian advisers" were killed, before later revising it to remove any mention of the Iranian advisers.

Iran's Tasnim news agency, meanwhile, reported that "the Zionist regime (Israel) targeted an Iranian advisory centre in the Sayyida Zeinab area".

However, Hossein Akbari, Iran's ambassador to Syria, denied in a social media post that an advisory centre had been struck or that "any Iranian citizens or advisers (were) martyred" in the attack.





