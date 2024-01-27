HAMAS SLAMS ISRAELS DRIVE AGAINST UN, CALLS IT ‘HOLLOW ACCUSATION’ TO PREVENT AID TO PEOPLE IN GAZA

Hamas slams Israel's drive against UN, calls it ‘hollow accusation’ to prevent aid to people in Gaza

Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group, condemned Israel's campaign against UN institutions on Saturday, calling it a "hollow accusation" aimed at preventing them from providing relief to people in the Gaza Strip, "who are subjected to genocide."

"The latest is the hollow accusation against the World Health Organization of what Israel called collusion with the Hamas movement, by repeating the false claim about the movement's use of hospitals in military operations," Hamas said in a statement.

The Palestinian resistance group also condemned Israel's accusations against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) with the aim of "cutting off its funding and depriving our people of their right to the services of these international agencies."

Israel claimed that Hamas is using hospitals in the Gaza Strip for military purposes to justify its attacks and bombings, even though they are sheltering displaced people, while the Palestinian resistance movement has repeatedly denied such allegations.

Hamas called on the United Nations and international institutions "not to yield to the Israeli threats and blackmails."

The group stressed "the importance of the role of these (UN) agencies in providing relief to our people, and documenting the crimes of the occupation (Israeli forces)."

The WHO on Friday rejected Israel's accusations of "collusion" with Hamas and "turning a blind eye" to the suffering of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Since Oct. 7, at least 220 violations by Israel against UN-run institutions have been documented in Gaza.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

At least 26,083 Palestinians, mostly women and children have since been killed, and 64,487 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.







