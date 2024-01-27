Hamas restores power in north, central Gaza: Israeli officials

Two Israeli senior security officials said Friday that the army informed political leadership that Hamas has started to restore its capabilities in certain areas across the Gaza Strip, according to media reports.

Public broadcaster KAN said the two officials, whose names were not mentioned, said Hamas started to restore its presence in areas where the army decreased its presence.

They said not taking decisions regarding the next day in the war against Gaza would contribute to Hamas regaining control in parts of the Gaza Strip.

According to the information provided by the army to the political leadership, the municipalities that were under Hamas rule have recently started to provide services to the residents in the central and northern areas.

In addition, there are emergency committees formed by the Palestinian resistance group that also work beside the municipalities, the officials added.

Top Israeli officials have said on many occasions that the onslaught against Gaza is intended to eliminate Hamas in Gaza.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 26,083 Palestinians and injuring 64,487. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.





