Gaza death toll rises to 26,083 as 183 more Palestinians killed over last 24 hours: Health Ministry

At least 183 Palestinians have been killed and 377 others injured over the past 24 hours as Israel continues its attacks on the Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry in the Palestinian enclave said on Friday.

"The Israeli occupation committed 19 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 183 martyrs and 377 injured during the past 24 hours," a ministry statement said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the statement said.

With the latest Palestinian casualties, the death toll from Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 has risen to 26,083, with 64,487 others injured, the ministry said.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.









