France urges Israel to follow humanitarian law in wake of attack on UN center in Gaza Strip

The French Foreign Ministry urged Israel on Thursday to adhere to international humanitarian law in Gaza.

The ministry said in a statement that Paris condemned an attack by the Israeli military Wednesday on a UN center in the city of Khan Younis sheltering displaced people which caused casualties.

It emphasized the need to protect UN centers and the humanitarian aid workers whose activities are vital for the civilian population in Gaza.

It indicated that France will continue to support humanitarian aid workers, saying that protecting the civilian population is both a moral obligation and an international responsibility.

The statement also called on Israel to "adhere to international humanitarian law in Gaza."

Reminding that humanitarian law includes the principles of distinction, necessity, proportionality and precaution, France demanded that Israel take measures in this regard.

The statement also emphasized the need to take immediate action for a permanent cease-fire, which is the only thing that will end the suffering of the civilian population in Gaza.

The Israeli army targeted an education center belonging to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Khan Younis in the besieged Gaza Strip, where more than 10,000 civilians had sought refuge.





