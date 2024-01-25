Israeli minister says he cannot commit to bringing all captives home alive

Israel's finance minister told the families of captives held in the Gaza Strip that he cannot commit to bringing them all back alive, local media reported Wednesday.

Bezalel Smotrich made the remarks in a meeting with the families of the hostages last Monday, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported.

The discussion dealt with "the operational activity in Gaza and the dilemmas surrounding the release of their loved ones," it said.

In a leaked recording of the meeting published by the newspaper, Smotrich was heard saying to the families: "I cannot commit to bringing all captives home alive."

"I cannot promise that to you. I am saying it as it is-I cannot commit. I'm not looking at anyone and telling him 'I'll bring your son back alive,'" he said.

"I can say that I will do everything to bring him back. I will do my utmost to the best of my judgment and conscience in a way that will best serve the prospect of returning him, but I will be chiefly looking out for the good of Israel and the Jewish people, our security and existence many years ahead."

In recent weeks, Israelis have increased pressure on the government through protests to negotiate a hostage swap and cease-fire in Gaza with the Palestinian group Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday there is an Israeli offer to reach an agreement with the Palestinian factions in Gaza, without disclosing its details.

Negotiations are taking place through Qatar and Egypt, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.

Hamas has not officially commented on the Israeli offer.

Israel estimates that there are approximately 136 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip, according to media reports and statements from Israeli officials.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack, killing at least 25,700 Palestinians and injuring 63,740 others. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli war has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while more than half of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.









