Israeli airstrike in central Gaza Strip kills 4 children

The Israeli army carried out an airstrike Wednesday on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip which killed four children.

The children's bodies were found in the debris of houses, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

It added that the Israeli military continued its attacks from the air and ground on the Khan Younis region in southern Gaza, targeting the surroundings of Nasir Hospital with artillery shells.

Since Oct. 7 last year, the Israeli army has been conducting a war in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 25,700 deaths and 63,740 injuries, most of them women and children, say Palestinian authorities.

The war has also caused massive destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, according to the United Nations.










