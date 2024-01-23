Hamas claims to seize 3 Israeli drones in Gaza Strip

Palestinian group Hamas said Tuesday that it had seized three Israeli drones in the northern Gaza Strip.

The group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said the three drones, including two kamikazes, were captured by its fighters east of Gaza City.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the claim.

Israel has mounted a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

At least 25,490 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 63,354 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.