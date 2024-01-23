Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks nears 25,500 since Oct. 7: Health Ministry

Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks are buried in a mass grave as some cemeteries run out of space due to the rising death toll as Israeli attacks continue in Gaza City, Gaza on December 23, 2023. (AA Photo)

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's continued attacks in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has surged to 25,490, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said that 63,354 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

The ministry statement came as the deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza entered its 109th day.

It said that the Israeli army committed 22 "massacres" across the Gaza Strip, leaving 195 people dead and 354 others injured.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads and rescuers can't reach them," the statement said.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas in October, in which nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, and all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.