1 killed as Israeli drone hits four-wheel vehicle in southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone struck a vehicle in southern Lebanon on Sunday, killing one person and injuring others, according to Lebanese media.

The strike targeted a four-wheel vehicle near a Lebanese military checkpoint in the town of Kafra, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Another vehicle was burned in the attack.

Two Israeli airstrikes were also reported on the outskirts of Ayta ash-Shab town. There were no reports yet of casualties.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel since the Israeli army launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, amid an exchange of cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.