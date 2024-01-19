Israeli forces kill 77 Palestinians in ongoing attacks on Gaza Strip

Recent hours saw at least 77 Palestinians killed and many others injured in Israeli attacks on various parts of the Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Friday.

"Dozens of Palestinian civilians, including children and women, were killed and many others wounded in recent hours in ongoing airstrikes, shelling, and naval bombardment by the Israeli occupation forces targeting multiple areas of the enclave," the news agency reported.

Medical sources confirmed "the murder of 77 civilians and the injury of dozens more in recent hours as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression across the territory."

At least 12 Palestinians were killed, and others were injured when Israeli warplanes targeted a residential building near the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, the agency said, adding that "several civilians were also injured in an Israeli airstrike that hit Al-Noor Mosque in the Al-Sabra neighborhood of the city."

Israeli warplanes and artillery also targeted various areas in the northern Gaza Strip, including the town of Jabalia and the refugee camp of the same name.

The Israeli army also targeted a house belonging to the al-Kadhmi family in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, killing eight Palestinians.

Israeli forces also raided the vicinity of Nasser Medical Hospital, while the Israeli artillery shelled the surroundings of the Al-Amal Hospital run by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in the city of Khan Younis.

Israeli warplanes also carried out airstrikes on the city of Deir al-Belah in central Gaza.

The Israeli army has been waging a destructive war on Gaza since Oct. 7 last year, resulting in 24,620 deaths and 61,830 injuries and causing the displacement of more than 85% of the Gaza Strip's population, according to Palestinian authorities and the UN.





