Gaza detainees subject to 'ill-treatment, humiliation': UN human rights official

The head of UN human rights office in the occupied Palestinian territories on Friday urged Israel to prevent the recurrence of "ill-treatment and humiliation" of Palestinian detainees in Gaza, saying he met several released detainees who had been beaten and blindfolded and been held for weeks.

"During my time here, I have managed to meet a number of released detainees. These are men who were detained by Israeli Security Forces in unknown locations for between 30 to 55 days," Ajith Sunghay told a press briefing in Geneva via video link.

"They described being beaten, humiliated, subjected to ill-treatment, and to what may amount to torture. They reported being blindfolded for long periods-some of them for several consecutive days," Sunghay said.

He added: "There are reports of men who were subsequently released-but only in diapers, without any adequate clothing in this cold weather."

He underlined that what they told him was consistent with reports the UN human rights office "has been gathering of the detention of Palestinians on a broad scale, including many civilians, held in secrecy, often subject to ill-treatment, with no access to their families, lawyers or effective judicial protection."

According to the official, it is believed that thousands of families are affected by these detentions, yet they have not been provided with any information regarding the fate or location of their loved ones.

"Israel must take urgent steps to ensure that all those arrested or detained are treated in line with international human rights and international humanitarian law norms and standards, notably with full respect for their due process rights," Sunghay said.

"Unless Israel can demonstrate imperative security grounds for each person remaining in detention, they must be charged or released."

He underscored that all instances of ill-treatment or torture of people arrested or detained "must be fully and transparently investigated," and action must be taken to "ensure accountability and to prevent recurrence."









