Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks reaches 24,762

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has climbed to 24,762, the Health Ministry in the territory said Friday.

In a statement, the ministry added that 62,108 other people had been injured in the offensive.

"The Israeli occupation committed 12 massacres of families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 142 martyrs and 278 injured during the past 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the statement said.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

According to the UN, around 85% of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all of them are food insecure. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.









