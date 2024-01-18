Several Palestinians injured in Israeli army raids in West Bank

Israeli army raids across the occupied West Bank left several people injured on Thursday.

The army stormed the cities of Ramallah, Al-Bireh, Tulkarm, Hebron and Nablus, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army also raided Palestinian homes in the Al Amari refugee camp, arresting several people.

Two Palestinians, who were injured by gunfire as a result of confrontations erupted between dozens of Palestinian residents and the Israeli army, were brought to the Palestine Medical Complex, a medical source told Anadolu.

Clashes also broke out in the city of Qalqilya during which the Israeli army used live bullets, according to witnesses.

The army arrested several Palestinians during the raid, they added.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7. At least 24,448 people have been killed and 61,504 others injured in the onslaught.