Pakistan hits ‘terrorist hideouts’ inside Iran after 'unprovoked airspace violation'

Pakistan on Thursday said it struck "terrorist hideouts" in Iran, less than two days after Tehran launched airstrikes which Islamabad called a violation of its airspace.

"This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to Pakistani military sources, aircraft and drones flew some 12 miles (20 km) inside Iran to hit the terrorist hideouts.

A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation-codenamed Marg Bar Sarmachar (Death to Sarmachar), it added.

The official confirmation came after Anadolu reported that Pakistan hit the Balochistan Liberation Army militant group in southeastern Iran.

Islamabad had earlier condemned Iran for violating its airspace and carrying out an airstrike, killing two children and injuring three others in its Balochistan province. It also recalled its ambassador and suspended high-level visits with Tehran.

Islamabad said Thursday it had "consistently shared serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani-origin terrorists calling themselves Sarmachars on the "ungoverned spaces inside Iran."

But, it added, because of a "lack of action" the terrorists continued to "spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity."

It said that "this morning's action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities by these so-called Sarmachars."

Islamabad said the military action inside Iran "is a manifestation of Pakistan's unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats."

"The sole objective of today's act was in pursuit of Pakistan's own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised," said the Foreign Ministry, adding: "Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran."