Israeli strikes claim lives of 13 Palestinians in Khan Younis

At least 13 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, a report said Wednesday.

Dozens of Palestinians were also injured in air and land attacks, said the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli jets also targeted Palestinian homes west of Khan Younis with air strikes and artillery fire, it added.

Israel's bombardment of the surroundings of Nasser Hospital and Al-Amal Hospital affiliated with the Palestine Red Crescent Society resulted in critical damage to the medical facilities.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack on Oct. 7 by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which Tel Aviv said killed 1,200 people.

At least 24,285 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 61,154 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.