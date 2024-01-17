Israeli army detains 45 more Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli army on Wednesday detained 45 more Palestinians, including minors and former prisoners, from various areas of the occupied West Bank.

According to a joint statement issued by the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the new detentions brought the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since Oct. 7 to 6,025.

Some Gazan laborers in the village of Azzun, near Qalqilya city of the West Bank, were also among the people detained, the statement said.

Soldiers also beat and abused Palestinians, and conducted field interrogations, in addition to damaging their homes and other properties, it added.

In their annual report, both groups said the total number of Palestinians detained in Israeli jails at the end of December 2023 stood at 8,800 including 80 women.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out in Gaza on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 360 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7, with over 3,500 others injured.