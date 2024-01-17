360 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in West Bank since Oct. 7

At least 360 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

"The victims include at least 95 children," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, 41 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year.

The Israeli army launched a drone attack on the Tulkarem refugee camp in the northern West Bank early Wednesday, killing at least four Palestinians, according to local health authorities.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7. At least 24,448 people have been killed and 61,504 others injured in the onslaught.





















