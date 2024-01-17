35 Israeli troops injured in Gaza fighting in last 24 hours

The Israeli army said Wednesday that 35 of its soldiers had been injured in battles in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

Figures released by the army showed that 1,152 soldiers had been injured since Israel expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 27.

Meanwhile, as many as 527 soldiers have been killed and 2,602 others injured since the outbreak of the conflict on Oct. 7.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October, killing at least 24,448 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 61,504 others, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.