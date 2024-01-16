Strikes in Iraq, Syria: Iran claims ‘legal right to deter security threats’

Iran's Foreign Ministry claimed on Tuesday that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ballistic missile strikes against targets in Iraq and Syria on Monday night were "in line with the defense of the country's sovereignty and security, as well as to counter threats."

Ministry spokesman Nasser Kaani in a statement described the attacks as "a response to those who act against Iran's national security," adding that Tehran respects other countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity while exercising its "legitimate and legal right to deter national security threats."

In a statement issued early Tuesday, the IRGC claimed it launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at a "gathering of anti-Iran terrorist groups" in Syria, referring to Daesh/ISIS, as well as a building in northern Iraq's Erbil allegedly belonging to Israel's spy agency Mossad.

The statement noted that the attacks were in response to "recent terrorist crimes," referring to twin bombings in the city of Kerman claimed by the Daesh/ISIS, an attack on a police station in the city of Rask in Sistan-Baluchestan province, and the killing of an IRGC military advisor in Damascus.

The site of the attack in Erbil, it claimed, served as the "center for the development of espionage operations and the design of terrorist activities in the region and Iran."

Earlier in a video statement released by the IRGC naval wing on Tuesday, IRGC Navy Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh said four "Khyber-Shikan" missiles were launched toward Iraq's Idlib from the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan.

According to the latest IRGC statement released on Tuesday, 24 missiles were fired at targets in Iraq and Iran, including four "Khaibar Shikan" missiles launched from Khuzestan at Daesh/ISIS targets in Syria's Idlib region.

Nine other missiles of various types were launched at locations of other "terrorist groups" in Syria, the statement noted.

Four missiles from Iran's western region and seven more from the northwest region were launched at the alleged Mossad headquarters in Erbil, northern Iraq, according to the statement.

Following the attack, Iraq's Foreign Ministry issued a statement, warning to pursue legal measures against Iran, including a complaint with the UN Security Council over the Erbil strikes.

The ministry condemned "the Iranian aggression" against northern Iraq, which it said resulted in civilian casualties, and called the attack "a violation" of the Arab country's sovereignty.

Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also condemned the strikes, describing them as a "cowardly attack on the people of the Kurdistan region."

Meanwhile, Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Baghdad to lodge an official protest over Monday night's strikes.