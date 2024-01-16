No alternative to Hamas rule in Gaza as it remains strong: Israeli war minister

The continued stronghold of Hamas in Gaza despite Israeli attacks is a sign that there is no alternative to its rule in the enclave, according to an Israeli minister.

"Hamas is far from being defeated, and if anyone thinks that there will be an alternative to its rule in the Gaza Strip, it simply won't happen," Israel's War Cabinet Minister Gideon Sa'ar told the Army Radio.

Last week, opposition leader Yair Lapid called on the ministers of the Blue and White party, including Gantz and Sa'ar, to withdraw from Netanyahu's government in protest against his policies in the ongoing war.

However, Sa'ar, a prominent member of the Blue and White party, who opposed the war, said that it is important to keep the emergency government because we are still in a state of war.

Israel's War Cabinet Minister Gadi Eisenkot said Monday that Israeli authorities should stop deceiving themselves and reach an agreement to bring back hostages held in Gaza.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

At least 24,285 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 61,154 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

According to the UN, 85% of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.