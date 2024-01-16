Israeli soldier injured in clashes with smuggler on border area with Egypt

An Israeli soldier on Tuesday was slightly injured in an exchange of fire with suspected drug smugglers on the border with Egypt, Israeli media reported.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, nearly 20 suspects tried to infiltrate into Israel from the Egyptian territories when an Israeli soldier noticed them near the Nitzana crossing area.

The exchange of fire led to the injury of a female soldier while a number of injuries are believed among the suspected drug smugglers, KAN added.

Meanwhile, Al Qahera News TV quoted an Egyptian security official who said the Egyptian security forces thwarted a drug smuggling attempt on a border area between Egypt and Israel.

The Egyptian army later announced one suspected smuggler was killed in the incident and six others were arrested.

In a statement, the Egyptian army spokesman, Col. Gharib Abdel Hafez, said the incident took place in south of the Al-Awja border crossing, known in Israel as the Nitzana crossing, during which 174 kilograms (383 pounds) of different types of narcotics were seized.