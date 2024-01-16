Israeli army launches ‘wave of attacks’ in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army launched a wave of airstrikes and artillery shelling in southern Lebanon's Wadi Saluki on Tuesday, according to Israeli media.

Israeli fighter jets and artillery units struck dozens of targets belonging to Hezbollah in the area, including observation posts, military buildings, and other Hezbollah infrastructure, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Israeli airstrikes targeted Wadi Saluki, Houla, Wadi al-Hujeir, Rab El Thalathine, Kfarkela, and Meiss al-Jabal.

Hezbollah, for its part, said its fighters targeted with missiles a gathering of Israeli soldiers east of Even Menahem settlement in northern Israel.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel since the Israeli army launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, amid an exchange of cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides had fought a full-scale war in 2006.