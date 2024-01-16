Israel forces detain 50 more Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli army on Tuesday detained 50 more Palestinians during incursions into several cities in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners' affairs groups.

With the latest arrests by Israeli soldiers, who have also beaten people, abused families and damaged properties, the number of Palestinians detained by Israel in the West Bank since Oct. 7 has risen to 5,950, the Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

"The arrests were marked by abuse, severe beatings, and threats against detainees and their families, in addition to widespread acts of sabotage and destruction of citizens' homes," the statement said.

The arrests were made during Israeli incursions into Hebron, Ramallah, Jericho, Jenin, Qalqilya, and Nablus cities, it said.

The figure does not include Palestinians detained in Gaza, whose numbers are not specified by Israeli authorities, it added.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank amid almost daily Israeli raids into Palestinian towns as Tel Aviv continues its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which left more than 24,000 people dead.

According to the UN, 85% of Gaza's population is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.