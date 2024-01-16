IRAQS KURDISTAN REGIONAL GOVERNMENT SAYS IRANIAN FORCES REASON FOR ERBIL ATTACKS BASELESS

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq said on Tuesday that Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) allegations cited as reasons for attacks in Erbil city are "baseless."

Counterterrorism unit of KRG mentioned on Facebook that on Monday night at 11.30 p.m local time (2030GMT), the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted several civilian residential areas in Erbil with a large number of ballistic missiles, resulting killing four civilians and injuring six others.

The announcement dismissed the IRGC's claim that the attacks were aimed at the "headquarters of anti-Iranian groups," as groundless.

It emphasized that attacks on Erbil have consistently been carried out with unfounded pretexts, asserting that Erbil has never posed a threat to any party and has remained a stable location.

Highlighting the attacks as a "clear violation of Iraq and the KRG's sovereignty," it called on the Iraqi central government and the international community not to remain silent against this crime.

Following reports of missile and drone attacks in various locations in Erbil, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps had announced that they had targeted the "headquarters of anti-Iranian terrorist groups and spies" in the region.