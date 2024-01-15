UN agencies call for ‘faster, safer’ aid access to Gaza via more routes

Three major UN agencies involved in relief works in Gaza on Monday called for faster and safer aid access to the besieged enclave via more supply routes.

In a joint statement, UNICEF, the World Food Program (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said: "As the risk of famine grows, and more people are exposed to deadly disease outbreaks, a fundamental step change in the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza is urgently needed."

The agencies warned that the shortage of food, clean water, and medical assistance is particularly "severe" in the northern areas and said the UN, international aid agencies and non-governmental organizations have so far managed to deliver limited humanitarian assistance.

"People in Gaza risk dying of hunger just miles from trucks filled with food," said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain.

"Every hour lost puts countless lives at risk. We can keep famine at bay but only if we can deliver sufficient supplies and have safe access to everyone in need, wherever they are," McCain added.

According to the statement, the entire population in Gaza is in "crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity."

Almost the entire population in the besieged Palestinian enclave skip meals every day while "many adults go hungry so children can eat," it added.

"The conflict has also damaged or destroyed essential water, sanitation and health infrastructure and services and limited capacity to treat severe malnutrition and infectious disease outbreaks," the statement said.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said: "Children at high risk of dying from malnutrition and disease desperately need medical treatment, clean water and sanitation services, but the conditions on the ground do not allow us to safely reach children and families in need."

The UN agencies also reiterated the call for a humanitarian cease-fire "to enable this vitally important roll-out of a massive, multi-agency humanitarian operation."

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

At least 24,100 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 60,834 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

According to the UN, 85% of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.







