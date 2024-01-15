Israeli army raids Al-Najah National University in West Bank, detains 25 students

The Israeli army detained 55 more Palestinians, including 25 Al-Najah National University students, in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, prisoners' rights groups said on Monday.

The Israeli military detained 25 students from the Al-Najah National University in Nablus on Sunday night, while other arrests were made in Hebron, Ramallah, Jerusalem, Jenin, and Tubas, the Palestinian Prisoners Club and the Commission of Detainees Affairs said in a joint statement.

Israeli soldiers beat and abused Palestinians during the arrests, as well as damaged their homes and other property, the statement said.

A woman from Hebron, two children, and former prisoners are among those detained, it added.

The latest arrest brings the total number of Palestinian detainees in the West Bank to 5,930 since Oct. 7, the statement said.

The figure does not include the Palestinians arrested in Gaza, whose numbers are not specified by Israeli authorities, it added.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank amid almost daily Israeli raids into Palestinian towns as Tel Aviv continues its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which left more than 24,000 people dead.

According to the UN, 85% of Gaza's population is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.