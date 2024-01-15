 Contact Us
News Middle East Hezbollah, Israel trade fire across Lebanon border amid escalation

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published January 15,2024
Lebanese group Hezbollah exchanged cross-border fire with Israeli forces on Monday in the latest sign of escalation along the border between Lebanon and Israel.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it had targeted with missiles a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Metula barracks, resulting in direct hits.

Israeli fighter jets carried out airstrikes on Lebanese towns near the border, including Adaisseh, Alma Al-Shaab, and Jebbayn, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported.

Artillery shelling also targeted El-Hamames Hill and Marjayoun Plain in southern Lebanon.

There were no reports yet of casualties.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel since the Israeli army launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, amid an exchange of cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides had fought a full-scale war in 2006.