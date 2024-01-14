Israel arrests over 5,800 in 100 days in West Bank

Around 5,875 Palestinians have been detained in 100 days of Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank, a local nongovernmental organization said Sunday.

"The detainees included 335 children and 200 women," the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

More than 2,856 Palestinians have been held without trial or charge under Israel's notorious policy of administrative detention since Oct. 7, the NGO said.

"This figure takes the number of administrative detainees in Israeli prisons to more than 3,290 Palestinians," it added.

According to figures released by prisoners' affairs groups, at least 8,800 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank amid almost daily Israeli raids into Palestinian towns as Tel Aviv continues its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which left nearly 24,000 people dead.

According to the UN, 85% of Gaza's population is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.