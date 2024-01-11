Israeli airstrikes kills12 Palestinians at least in southern Gaza

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in overnight Israeli airstrikes on the cities of Rafah and Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli warplanes targeted the home of the Abu Namous family in Khan Younis, according to information Anadolu obtained Thursday from local sources.

Seven people were killed, including women and children, while 25 were injured.

Separately, five people were and many others injured in strikes on a home in a northern area of Rafah and shelter for displaced people

Shelling also reportedly caused numerous injuries in northeaster Rafah.

Israel has pounded Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 23,357 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 59,410 others, according to health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas offensive.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced, while all of the population is food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of the aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.





