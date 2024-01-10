Israeli army raids West Bank city of Nablus, injures 13 Palestinians

The Israeli army on Wednesday raided the West Bank city of Nablus, prompting clashes with Palestinians.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medical teams had treated 13 Palestinians injured by Israeli forces in Nablus, a city in the northern occupied West Bank.

It added that among the injured were Palestinians who were beaten by Israeli soldiers.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army withdrew from Nablus after its raid, which lasted a few hours and triggered clashes with Palestinians in the city.

Other Israeli incursions were reported in Palestinian areas across the West Bank, including in the cities of Ramallah, Jenin, and Tulkarem, where several Palestinians were detained by Israeli forces, according to an Anadolu reporter on the ground.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel, so far killing over 23,000 people in Gaza.

A total of 341 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7, with over 3,400 others injured, according to official Palestinian Health Ministry figures.