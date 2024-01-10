Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

A Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, according to Lebanese media.

Nabegh al-Qaderi, a member of Hezbollah-linked Resistance Brigades, was killed when an Israeli drone struck a house in the town of Kfar Shuba, state-run National News Agency reported.

Another Lebanese was injured in the attack.

Hezbollah confirmed al-Qaderi's death, saying he was killed on the road to Jerusalem, a phrase used by the group for its fighters killed by Israel.

The Resistance Brigades was officially launched by Hezbollah in 1997 to resist the Israeli occupation forces in southern Lebanon.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

At least 159 Hezbollah members have been killed since the outbreak of the conflict in October, according to figures released by the Lebanese group.

The escalation comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.