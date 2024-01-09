Turkish FM Fidan says different steps should be taken to find lasting solution to Gaza conflict

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has arrived in Kyrgyzstan for official meetings.

Minister Fidan met with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ceenbek Kulubayev in the capital, Bishkek.

During the meeting, bilateral relations were discussed in all dimensions, and there was an exchange of views on regional developments and international issues.

Fidan spoke at a joint press conference after the meeting, expressing his pleasure at making the first visit of the new year to Kyrgyzstan, a distinguished member of the Turkic world. He stated that significant discussions had taken place in Kyrgyzstan and would continue.

Fidan noted that in the bilateral and delegation-level meetings with his counterpart Kulubayev, relations between the two countries, as well as regional and global issues, were discussed.



Fidan highlighted the steps taken towards institutionalization, saying, "The steps we have taken, especially in terms of institutionalization, are of strategic importance."

Fidan mentioned the 6th Joint Strategic Planning Meeting held with his counterpart, stating, "As a result of the work done here and the decisions made, we have just signed our 2024-2026 work program. This is an important issue at the center of our joint strategic planning group work."

He indicated that the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council Meeting between the Presidents of the two countries would be the summit and that institutional meetings between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan were held in this format.

Fidan emphasized that there are joint projects between the two countries, and discussions were held on issues such as the economy, the situation of business people, making trade more "effective and sustainable," mutual travel of citizens, and travel opportunities with identity cards.

Highlighting progress in these areas, Fidan mentioned issues related to consular affairs of Kyrgyz citizens in Turkey, as well as education requests.

Fidan stated that the activities of the Türkiye Maarif Foundation in Kyrgyzstan and the termination of FETÖ schools in the country were also discussed. He emphasized the importance of the activities of Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University and the topics discussed in terms of increasing capacity in the field of education.

Regarding health cooperation between the two countries, Fidan stressed the importance of collaboration in the health sector, mentioning the Turkish-Kyrgyz joint hospital built through TIKA. He said, "The Turkish-Kyrgyz joint hospital, built through TIKA, is an outstanding example in this regard. Surgical interventions performed using advanced medical techniques here both serve the Kyrgyz people and provide an opportunity to transfer our surgical and medical skills to the Kyrgyz health sector."

Fidan also shared that they discussed ways to make the Turkic States Cooperation (TDT) more effective with his Kyrgyz counterpart, noting that Kyrgyzstan would assume the term presidency and host TDT in 2024.

Expressing his satisfaction with Kyrgyzstan's border agreement with Uzbekistan, Fidan mentioned the similar agreement expected to be reached with Tajikistan this year. He said, "We sincerely wish the end of the dispute between the two friendly and brotherly countries as soon as possible. We make every effort on this issue on every platform."

Fidan shared that they discussed the issues of Afghanistan during his meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart. He highlighted that the mentioned topics are a priority for both Turkey and Kyrgyzstan.

Fidan stated that they exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine War, discussing Turkey's position as the country with the largest coastline on the Black Sea, Turkey's relations with Ukraine and Russia, and how it could be effective in re-implementing the grain agreement.

Regarding the ongoing Israeli massacres in Gaza, Fidan informed his counterpart about the work of the contact group formed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League.



Fidan shared the risks posed to world security by the predominantly silent approval or indirect approval of the massacre by the world public, especially the West.



Fidan expressed that they share the same views with everyone they talk to on this issue. He emphasized the need for different steps to be taken in this regard, as it is thought-provoking that an event that everyone agrees on is still ongoing.









