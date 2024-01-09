Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in alleged knife attack in West Bank

A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces in an alleged stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to Israeli media.

Israeli Army Radio said a Palestinian man attempted to stab soldiers at a military checkpoint near Ateret settlement near Ramallah.

No injuries were reported among Israeli soldiers.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that Ibrahim Sameeh Jiousi, 31, was killed by Israeli fire in the town of Um Safa, northwest of Ramallah, without providing any further details.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip, which left at least 23,210 Palestinians dead.

At least 340 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank since Oct. 7, with over 3,400 others injured, according to official figures by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

















