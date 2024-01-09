Death toll in Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 23,210

The number of people killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has risen to 23,210, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Tuesday.

The ministry in a statement said at least 59,167 others had been injured.

The Israeli forces committed 12 massacres against Palestinian families across the enclave in the last 24 hours, leaving 126 Palestinians killed and 241 others injured, the ministry added.

It said that a number of victims were still under the rubble and on the streets, as the ambulances were unable to reach them due to relentless Israeli air and ground attacks.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas in October.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

About 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's initial attack on Israel.







