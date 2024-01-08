WHO unable to deliver medical supplies to northern Gaza for 12 days

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it has not been able to reach the north of the Gaza Strip for nearly two weeks during the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.



A planned mission to Al-Awda hospital and four others in Northern Gaza was cancelled for the fourth time because security could not be guaranteed, the WHO announced on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday night.



"Today, @WHO cancelled a planned mission to Al-Awda hospital and the central drug store in northern #Gaza for the fourth time since 26 Dec because we did not receive deconfliction and safety guarantees," the post read.



"It has now been 12 days since we were last able to reach northern Gaza," the post said.



The WHO said heavy bombardment, limited movement and disrupted communications had made it "almost impossible" to deliver medical supplies to the isolated coastal strip and especially to the north.



"Most hospitals are severely short-staffed, as health workers have left due to evacuation orders or insecurity. Meanwhile, patients' access to health facilities is impeded by perilous conditions," the post read.



"Without adequate health care, the suffering in Gaza is growing each hour."



Following the attacks by Hamas over the border with Israel on October 7, the Israeli army launched a massive offensive into the Gaza Strip. Safe and unhindered access to the north of the Gaza Strip is urgently needed, demanded WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on X.



"Further delays will lead to more deaths and suffering for too many people," he wrote.

