Russia has evacuated around 300 residents of Belgorod, a city near the Ukrainian border, over strikes by Kyiv, the governor of the region said on Monday.

"Some 300 residents of Belgorod, who decided to temporarily evacuate, are at the moment being housed in temporary shelter centres in Stary Oskol, Gubkin and the Korochansky district" which are further from the border, Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video posted on Telegram.