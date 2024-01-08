Missile fired from Lebanon hits Israeli settlement Kiryat Shmona

 Contact Us
Published January 08,2024
The Israeli military said on Monday that an anti-tank missile launched from Lebanon exploded in the border settlement of Kiryat Shmona.

No injuries were reported, said Army Radio.

A separate Israeli military statement said it targeted Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon, including a military compound and a missile launch platform.

Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire along the shared border since the Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas.

The killing of senior Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut has stoked fresh fears of escalation. Arouri was killed in an airstrike last week, but Israel has not confirmed if it was behind the attack.