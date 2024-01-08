2 more journalists killed in Gaza, bringing tally since Oct. 7 to 112

Two more Palestinian journalists were killed in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Monday, pushing up the tally to 112 since Oct. 7, the government media office said.

A statement by the media office identified the slain journalists as Abdullah Breis and Mohammad Abu Dayer, but without providing any further details.

According to an Anadolu reporter, Abu Dayer was killed when Israeli fighter jets struck a house in al-Fakhour town in the northern Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, three Palestinian journalists were killed in Israeli attacks, including the son of Al-Jazeera reporter Wael Dahdouh.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, killing at least 23,084 Palestinians and injuring 58,926 others, according to Gaza's health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.





















