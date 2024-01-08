16 dead, dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

At least 16 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes on the central and southern cities of the Gaza Strip late Sunday.

Israeli fighter jets targeted a house in the city of Khan Younis housing displaced people, the Palestinian news agency Wafa said Monday, adding that at least 12 civilians were killed and 50 others injured in the strikes.

The warplanes also targeted a UN school that shelters displaced people in Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip claiming the lives of four civilians, including a woman, the news agency said.

It added that an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle targeted the courtyard of the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis and bombed the Science and Technology Faculty in the city.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 22,800 Palestinians have since been killed and 58,416 others injured, according to Gaza's health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.

