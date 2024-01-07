US sends reinforcements to Syria amid terrorist PKK/YPG occupation

The US military on Sunday sent reinforcements to its bases in two provinces in northern Syria near Türkiye which are currently under the occupation of the terrorist group YPG/PKK, which the US has partnered with, ignoring strong Turkish objections to the practice.

According to information obtained by Anadolu, in the last two days a convoy belonging to US forces entered al-Hasakah through the Al Waleed border crossing between Iraq and Syria.

The convoy, made up of about 15 vehicles carrying medical supplies and equipment, reached US bases in areas under the occupation of the PKK/YPG in rural Deir ez-Zor, including the Omar oil fields.

Late Saturday, two cargo planes belonging to the US also landed at the Harab Cir bases in al-Hasakah.

The moves marked the US' first reinforcements this year to its bases in Deir ez-Zor and al-Hasakah.

In October 2019, when Türkiye launched Operation Peace Spring across its southern border, against the terrorist occupation in northern Syria of the YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK, the US prioritized establishing bases around oil fields as it evacuated its bases in the operation zone.

US forces, continuing their support for the terrorist group PKK/YPG, currently have a presence in numerous bases and military points in areas under the group's occupation in the provinces of al-Hasakah, Raqqa, and Deir ez-Zor.

Washington consistently sends reinforcements to its military bases and points located in oil fields under the occupation of PKK/YPG terrorists.

The US claims that it uses YPG forces as allies in the fight against Daesh/ISIS. Turkish officials have long pointed to the contradiction in this approach, saying that using one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense.

It also fiercely objects to the US training and supporting with arms and other supplies a terrorist group that poses a threat to Türkiye's borders as well as local residents of northern Syria, who have suffered under terrorist oppression and attacks.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.