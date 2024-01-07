Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 6 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish forces "neutralized" six PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces continue their operations against PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria. Six PKK/YPG terrorists who were preparing for an attack in the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch regions were neutralized," the statements said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.